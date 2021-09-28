Menu
Sudarshan Boosupalli
Sudarshan Boosupalli is the Co-Founder of Meamo. He has a degree in Engineering and a master’s in marketing from Bangalore University.  He has over 23 years of corporate experience in the IT Industry.  He has handled over $100 mil business and established a Startup Ruckus Wireless in the SAARC region from 0-$30 mil in revenues. As a seasoned professional with a varied expertise encompassing P&L/general management, sales, market entry, startups, operations, marketing, business development and strategic planning, he is adept at executive decision-making, policy direction, strategic business planning, financial and personnel management. He intends to leverage his skill set to create a respected brand in the online meat industry.   Meamo is his dream venture where he aims to be a pioneer in catering to a large market which has been deprived of the choice they need. He has focused his efforts on building an efficient core team which will execute his vision with the business strategies rooted in experience to success. In parallel, he has also established the Processing plant and supply chain system. His hobbies are Angling and Reading. 
  • 28th Sep 2021
    Getting to the meat of it: The challenges and growth potential of the Indian meat market
    Expert Opinion