iMerit’s VP of Engineering Sudeep George has an overall experience of more than 18 years, specializing in imaging sensors & computer vision. Sudeep has co-founded Tonbo Imaging, a company that focuses on advanced imaging and sensor systems to sense, understand and control complex environments. The company develops and manufactures state-of-the-art computational imaging systems and products for various business verticals. Before Tonbo Imaging, Sudeep was the Director of Engineering at Serial Innovations where he led the complete product and engineering practice; managed an entire spectrum of high-tech imaging systems designed for the military, security and commercial markets. Sudeep is an engineer from Kuvempu University and has also worked for companies like Infosys and Samsung during his career.