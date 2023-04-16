Sudeep Ralhan is an HR Leader with over 20 years of experience across the Tech, BPO, FMCG and start up spaces, spanning multiple geographies. He has played leadership roles with Upstox, Walmart Global Tech, GSK Consumer Healthcare and Accenture. Sudeep is passionate about inclusion, culture & leadership and enjoys working with leaders who are values-driven and forward thinking. On a personal front, he loves to read, watch horror movies and is always on the lookout for new places to eat.