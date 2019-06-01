Sudeshna Datta is Executive Vice President and Co-founder of Absolutdata, where she leads global client operations, developing partnerships across Europe and beyond. She also mains Absolutdata’s talent team, strengthening the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to current and future excellence. Since the company was founded in 2001, Sudeshna has been very involved in making Absolutdata into an internationally-recognized analytics leader. From building new capabilities and internal processes to nurturing client relationships, she is as instrumental in advancing Absolutdata’s innovative company culture as she is in fostering new talent.