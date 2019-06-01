Sudeshna Basu Roy is the Co-founder and CEO of Marg, a training and consulting firm. Marg enables learning in organizations, helping them evolve to higher performance levels. Marg partners with HR/L&D within their clients, to impart key skills& initiate behavioral changes. Sudeshna is a service industry maven, with prolific experience in leading and managing change/improvement in varied business contexts across organisations. Marg, co-founded by Sudeshna in 2007, brings value to training industry through building soft-skills in teams at various stages of maturity (and seniority), delivering consulting and coaching to very senior professionals in key positions. Marg’s credibility has led to the establishment of strong partnership with Prosci, the global business leader in Change Management Training.