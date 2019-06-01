Sudeshna Mukhopadhyay is Chief Design Officer at iBahn Illumination. She is a graduate Electrical Engineer from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India and holds a Masters degree in the same discipline from the University of Connecticut, USA. Sudeshna is a renowned industry expert in lighting applications with 30 years of global experience in design, user research, international projects, and new market creation. She was formerly the Head of Philips Lighting Design Centre and Lighting Academy in India till December 2016.