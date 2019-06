Sudhakar Reddy is Founder – Executive Director of Nirvedha Executive Coaching Solutions, and the firm’s lead resource. He has been an accomplished senior leader for over two decades and inspirational executive coach and mentor for more than six years, having served organizations such as TCS, IMS Health, Raptakos, Brett & Co. Ltd., and Wallace Pharmaceuticals in the functional area of people management/development. He has used coaching/mentoring as a prime development tool over various methods.