Sudheesh Narayanan is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Lens. He is the forerunner of Knowledge Lens and is the brainchild behind the company’s technology, products, and business strategy. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Platform Management, PaaS product development, and technical expertise in Spark, Hadoop, and HBase, Sudheesh has enabled Cloud and Big Data adoption within several enterprises. He has conceptualized and built multiple products in Big Data, Cloud, and IoT including GLens, MLens, and Fluxa. Prior to starting Knowledge Lens, he has held several senior roles and one among them is his role as the Chief Architect at Infosys, where he was responsible for conceptualizing and developing the BigDataEdge platform for the company. Additionally, Sudheesh has worked with leading brands like Huwaei, and Larsen & Turbo Limited. An industry thought leader and innovator in the IoT space, Sudheesh is the author of ‘Securing Hadoop’ book.