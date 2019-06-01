EDITIONS
Sudhir Nayar
Sudhir Nayar is Managing Director for Commercial Sales for Cisco India & SAARC where he leads a high performing team to drive sales and increase adoption of Cisco’s products and solutions across the Commercial segment.
Digitally yours: how SMEs can drive customer loyalty with technology
by Sudhir Nayar
14th Jun 2018
· 7 min read
Why it’s time for Indian retailers to think digital
by Sudhir Nayar
12th Jun 2018
· 8 min read
How digitisation is a real partner in transforming manufacturing
by Sudhir Nayar
9th Jun 2018
· 7 min read
Digitizing your workforce – why, how and the benefits that follow
by Sudhir Nayar
7th May 2018
· 6 min read
What exactly does it cost for an SME to go digital?
by Sudhir Nayar
1st May 2018
· 4 min read
Why it's time for SMEs to get a digital makeover
by Sudhir Nayar
2nd Apr 2018
· 7 min read
