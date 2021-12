Sudhir Prabhu is the Co-founder, CTO, and Board Member of Wolken Software. His last role was at L&T Infotech, where he managed a P & L of ~$90 million and oversaw a team of 1200 professionals. He has held business unit head positions for ERP businesses for over 20 years in the US and in India and has previously worked in organizations like Cisco and Barclays. He pioneered Cloud Technology Application services at Appshop in 2000.