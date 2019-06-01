Sudip Singh is Global Head of Engineering Services at Infosys. With a focus on delivering strategic business values to clients across the globe, Sudip heads a large and diverse talent pool of engineering professionals across industries and Centers of Excellence. He is responsible for all aspects of the engineering services business, including setting strategic direction, driving financial and operational excellence, and providing overall leadership. Prior to this, Sudip led sales for the Infosys manufacturing group in the Americas. Over his tenure of 16 years in the company, he has held a number of leadership roles across the company in multiple geographies. He led the engineering sales group in Continental Europe, and then went on to play a significant role in the Aerospace and Defense portfolio in the US. He also successfully led the telecom and media segment in North America for Infosys BPO.