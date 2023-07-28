Sudipta Sanyal serves as the Principal Architect for Data Center Services at Aurionpro Solutions. He has done Mechanical Engineering, and has over four decades of experience in the field. His expertise spans across the design and implementation of MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) solutions for data center facilities. Before joining Aurionpro Solutions, he was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at M/s Sterling, leading their data center division. Prior to that, Sanyal contributed his skills as a Senior Consultant within the GTS Technology ITSA team at IBM India Private Limited.