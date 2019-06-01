EDITIONS
Suhaas Kaul
Leading discovery and conversion initiatives for Urban Ladder mWeb and core catalogue apps (android and iOS) . Previously, founded Plovist, an online platform for visual artists that had artists and art-lovers from 135 countries.
Opinion
Revenue attribution to banners on your website: Google Analytics hack for startups
by Suhaas Kaul
22nd Sep 2016
· 5 min read
Resources
Product psychology — how do people decide?
by Suhaas Kaul
15th Sep 2016
· 5 min read
Opinion
Four things to think through before suggesting product fixes
by Suhaas Kaul
13th Jun 2016
· 6 min read
In Depth
Why it is not enough to hire just a good product manager
by Suhaas Kaul
6th Jun 2016
· 5 min read
Opinion
5 important things for building a great product
by Suhaas Kaul
3rd Jun 2016
· 4 min read
Opinion
5 things to understand before designing homepage for your website
by Suhaas Kaul
30th May 2016
· 4 min read
