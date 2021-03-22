Sujata Kohli has an academic background in architecture from S.P.A., New Delhi, Master in landscape Architecture from S.P.A. & Diploma in landscape conservation from Florence, Italy. She has been visiting faculty member & Jury member to School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi, Visiting Jury Member of Indian National trust for Architectural & Cultural heritage. She is also the chairperson emeritus for Indian society of landscape Architects, Delhi NCR chapter. She is a keen photographer and reluctant painter of natural landscapes. She is Managing Director of the firm IPDM Services India Pvt. Ltd., a consultancy Firm working in the field of Architecture & Landscape Architecture. Among their many clients are Industrial houses, Commercial developers, Hotel groups, and both State and Central Government Departments. They have successfully handled an extremely comprehensive range of project including 14 Residential compounds for Diplomatic missions, Industrial Town-ships, Hotels for International & national brands like – Hyatt Hotels, Marriott International, Accor Hotels , InterContinental Hotels , Starwood Hotels and Resorts , Hilton Hotels & Resorts, The Oberoi Group, Office compound for international IT companies, Hospitals, Institutional Buildings, Commercial Complexes, and landscape conservation and Development of River side areas & Mine areas.