Kuldeep`s Walks of Varanasi Started with Rs.199/- Supporting Students by Offbeat Tours
Walks of Varanasi is a brainchild of Kuldeep Kumar who started this initiative of conducting Walking, Cycling, Food and Heritage Tours in the holy city of Varanasi in the year 2012. He was a 1st Year student in Faculty of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University when he conceptualized this idea. The USP of this initiative was to conduct the tours for travelers with the help of student guides. Students who were passionate about their culture and history and also had knack of meeting travelers were selected.
by Sujeet
23rd Jun 2016
· 3 min read