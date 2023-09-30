Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Sujit Patel

Sujit Patel is the Managing Director of SCS Tech, a technology, design, and digital transformation powerhouse with a presence in India, Singapore, and Dubai. With his vast and diversified experience, he not only leads the management of his companies but also provides direction to C-Suite executives seeking the next market disruptor from ideation to prototype to scalable products, services, and experiences. His business acumen and thoughtful leadership style come from rigour and learning while running his family business, Patel Enterprise. His experience, along with his Master’s degree in Business Administration, not only made him successfully transform the family business into a successful corporate entity but also started his technology venture SCS Tech. Since the inception of SCS in 2010, his vision has been to make it the industry benchmark for value creation with top-of-the-line products and services. SCS collaborates with clients to deliver customer-centric, innovation-driven and state-of-the-art solutions for businesses. It is a growing organisation with expertise in digital transformation encompassing people, processes, and products. The products and services are in most of the important spheres of digital space like IT infrastructure, software solutions, applications, cyber security, and data analytics, to name a few. SCS has completed turnkey projects in India, Singapore, & Dubai and aims to place itself as a key player in bringing digital transformation across the globe. Over the years, SCS has set up Joint Ventures and long-term partnerships with some of the world's leading technology companies.
  • 30th Sep 2023
    Unlocking the future: All you should know about smart spaces
    Opinion