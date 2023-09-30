Sujit Patel is the Managing Director of SCS Tech, a technology, design, and digital transformation powerhouse with a presence in India, Singapore, and Dubai. With his vast and diversified experience, he not only leads the management of his companies but also provides direction to C-Suite executives seeking the next market disruptor from ideation to prototype to scalable products, services, and experiences. His business acumen and thoughtful leadership style come from rigour and learning while running his family business, Patel Enterprise. His experience, along with his Master’s degree in Business Administration, not only made him successfully transform the family business into a successful corporate entity but also started his technology venture SCS Tech. Since the inception of SCS in 2010, his vision has been to make it the industry benchmark for value creation with top-of-the-line products and services. SCS collaborates with clients to deliver customer-centric, innovation-driven and state-of-the-art solutions for businesses. It is a growing organisation with expertise in digital transformation encompassing people, processes, and products. The products and services are in most of the important spheres of digital space like IT infrastructure, software solutions, applications, cyber security, and data analytics, to name a few. SCS has completed turnkey projects in India, Singapore, & Dubai and aims to place itself as a key player in bringing digital transformation across the globe. Over the years, SCS has set up Joint Ventures and long-term partnerships with some of the world's leading technology companies.