Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO, Zota Healthcare Ltd., leads the domestic and international businesses. An industry veteran with many years in senior leadership roles. He carries more than two and half decades of rich experience in setting up, scaling and operating for a diverse plethora of brands such as Reliance Pharma Retail, Asian Paints, Bata, Kodak, Apollo Pharmacy, Trust Pharmacy, Columbia Asia Hospital, CAH Clinics and many more. He has the unique distinction of serving as a consultant and advisor to multiple International Beauty & Retail brands.