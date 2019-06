Suman Chhabria-Addepalli is the Founder & CEO of Urban Firefly, an Urban Gardening Solutions Company. She has cheated on a 16 year long, fulfilling career in the media to make a success of her gardening passion. A multidisciplinary professional, with an MBA in Social Entrepreneurship, Suman has a deep interest in exploring movies and the infinite spiritual realm. She is a published author, and has recently penned the well-received book: 'Bag it All'