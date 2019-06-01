Suman holds an engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur & an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He has over two decades of corporate work experience having worked in some of the world’s top multinational companies such as Cadbury’s, Intel, Philips and PricewaterhouseCoopers. His experience spans areas of Competency Development, Practice Building, Program Management, ERP Consulting, Business Consulting & Logistics. Suman is co-founder of Inroads Leadership Development (www.inroads.co.in), which equips organizations to achieve great performance and meaningful growth by building critical leadership skills. Suman is qualified as a Coach from Erickson Coaching International, ICF accredited Coach training program. His rich corporate background, coupled with his passion for teaching and interest in neuroscience-based holistic wellness, enable him to guide people towards self-mastery and high-performance mindset. You can reach him on Twitter @sumanghose