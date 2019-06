Suman Kher is a passionate training professional who has 14 years of experience. With training certifications from esteemed institutions like Dale Carnegie and IIM, Indore, Suman specializes in communication and soft skills training. She has worked with well known names like HDFC Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Titan Fastrack, Godrej and Boyce. She is also an Erickson Certified Coach and coaches on personal effectiveness. The training and coaching outfit Soft Skills Studio is her brain-child.