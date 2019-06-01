EDITIONS
Login
Sumantra Bose
Sumantra Bose is an Associate at Khaitan & Co and is a part of the Data Privacy and Corporate & Commercial Practice. He has advised several clients in relation to information technology laws, including laws pertaining to data privacy and protection.
Opinion
Why India’s proposed data protection law will multiply compliance requirements
by Supratim Chakraborty
Share on
12th Sep 2018
· 5 min read
Opinion
Data privacy and protection – why startups need to re-calibrate legal compliance
by Supratim Chakraborty
Share on
24th Aug 2018
· 5 min read
Opinion
Now that the GDPR is here, what’s the way forward for consumers as well as businesses?
by Supratim Chakraborty
Share on
11th Jun 2018
· 4 min read