As country manager - India for UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Sumeet is responsible for the vision and execution of UKG’s long-term strategy and growth in the Indian workforce management market. Sumeet joined UKG (earlier Kronos) in 2007 as a solution consulting and business development manager — and the third employee working in India — before bringing his business development expertise to his role as the head of marketing. There, he led the India marketing organisation to build a sustainable channel and alliance network in the region. In his most recent role he headed sales for the India region. Prior to working with UKG Sumeet held marketing, sales, and business consulting roles at companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Oracle, and Tata Consultancy Services. Sumeet earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, as well as a PGDIM (MBA-equivalent) in management from the National Institute of Industrial Engineering. Outside of work, he is passionate about playing squash with his two daughters and is an avid reader of non-fiction books, particularly those on artificial intelligence and how to change the world