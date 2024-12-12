Sumit Kumar, EVP & Chief Delivery Officer at Thryve Digital, has over 25 years in tech leadership, previously with Infosys and Accenture. Renowned for his expertise in digital transformation, he oversees Thryve’s Integrated Health Capability Center, pioneering healthcare solutions within the Payvider and Healthcare Enterprise ecosystems. Sumit is skilled in scaling Epic practices and has led major projects for North America’s largest healthcare network and a leading West Coast teaching hospital. Active in health tech forums, he also led a tuberculosis platform for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, embodying his commitment to creating impactful healthcare experiences through technology.