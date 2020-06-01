Sumit Chhazed is a Co-founder & CEO of OTO Capital who is on a mission to redefine the financing and vehicle ownership experience in India. Prior to OTO, he Co-founded Coursewave in 2013 aimed at disrupting engagement in online learning, which has been successfully acquired by a Silicon Valley-based company. He launched his last tech startup - CredR in 2015, with his 2 co-founders from IIT. The only omnipresent platform for buying and selling of pre-owned two-wheelers. Sumit has been featured in Forbes '30 Millennials Under 30 in Asia who are Changing E-commerce and Shopping'. An entrepreneur at heart, Sumit Chhazed is an alum of IIT Bombay and also now on the advisory panel of multiple tech startups.