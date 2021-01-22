Sumit Sabharwal is the Head of HR Service Delivery, Fujitsu Global Delivery Centers at Fujitsu. In his current role, Sumit leads end-to-end HR Delivery services for over 14,000 employees across all Fujitsu Global Development Centers located in 8 countries – India, China, Russia, Poland, Portugal, Philippines, Costa Rica, and Malaysia. Sumit has been entrusted with the responsibility of transforming as well as creating a standardised HR structure and enabling strategic business partnering. In addition to facilitating organizational development and implementing industry best practices, Sumit is responsible for supporting and managing HR functions including talent acquisition and management, employee engagement, and learning and development. A key driver behind Fujitsu’s people growth story, Sumit has spearheaded large scale HR transformation projects across India, Singapore, U.S.A, Philippines, Europe, and Middle East. His approach to achieving HR excellence includes the adoption of innovative technology platforms to bring a data and analytics led approach to the art of people management. Under the aegis of Sumit, Fujitsu India has seen a slew of progressive technology interventions to attract, retain and engage better talent. For over 7 years, he has been instrumental in creating a sustainable and engaging work environment at Fujitsu. Prior to his tenure at Fujitsu, Sumit has worked with a number of leading technology brands including Huawei, Dell and Convergys. In his career spanning over a decade and a half, Sumit has instituted Global Learning and Development across Portugal, Poland, Costa Rica, Malaysia, India, Philippines, and Russia. Sumit believes that Empathy, Resourcefulness and Responsiveness to business outcomes are the key traits for efficient people management. Sumit completed his M.B.A in H.R and Marketing from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad and his Bachelor of Information Systems (BIS) from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. In his spare time, Sumit enjoys working out and going for long drives. He also volunteers at ‘Habitat for Humanity’, where he helps design shelters for the homeless.