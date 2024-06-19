Brands
Sumit Srivastava

Sumit Srivastava is Solutions Engineering Director - India at CyberArk, heading solutions and pre-sales. His primary responsibilities include understanding customer requirements and working closely with them for the successful implementation of CyberArk Privileged Access Security (PAS), End Point Management (EPM), and Application Access Manager (AAM). Sumit joined CyberArk in May 2019. Sumit has over 23 years of global experience in the software industry, including a 16-year tenure with Wipro, where held various roles including Delivery Head and Service Delivery Manager. Prior to joining CyberArk, Sumit was Associate Vice President and Head of Apps Support for Mphasis. Sumit holds a Bachelor’s degree in BE, Production and Industrial Engineering from MNNIT, Allahabad, and a Master’s in EPBM, General Management from IIM, Calcutta.
  • 19th Jun 2024
    Securing cloud environments for financial services: Challenges brought on by emerging tech and how to address them
