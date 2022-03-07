Summit Nayak is the Co-Founder of Ekank Technologies and is responsible for overseeing the business and partnerships at Ekank Technologies, India’s pioneer platform that enables storytelling on history, art, culture, and heritage, in regional languages. He has completed his Bachelors in Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and has a vast experience of close to a decade in building consumer internet and AI products. He belongs from a defense family background and his hobbies include reading, riding bikes, and watching tech-related content to deepen his domain knowledge.