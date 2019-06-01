Sunil graduated from DU in the year 2004 and pursued MBA in Telecom Management from Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management. He started his career at Tata Communications as a Solution Architect and worked with Infosys and Bharti Airtel where his responsibility was to generate new sale for products across multiple geographies. He is also the First Prize holder of All India Youth Parliament Speaker Contest organized by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Govt. Of India in 2000. He is also the Best Talent Award Holder for Two Consecutive years at Comviva Technologies and highest marks holder in All India GK Contest organized by UNESCO.