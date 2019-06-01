Mr.Sunil Gupta is the President and Chief Operating officer of Paladion Networks. He is responsible for the business strategies and outcomes in MEA and India. Over the past 30 years, Sunil has held several leadership roles; VP-Engineering in Aricent (erstwhile Hughes Software Systems), CTO in Symphony Teleca, COO in Logica India, and Edgeverve systems (an Infosys company). His expertise lies in translating strategic vision in to action, building high performance teams and helping businesses innovate and grow. Sunil has led large change management programs helping organizations achieve agility, client centricity, and people focus which are also the key underpinnings of Paladion’s vision.