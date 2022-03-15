Menu
Sunil Gupta
Mr. Sunil Gupta is the MD & CEO, Avis India. Avis India is a joint venture between Avis Budget Group and Oberoi Group of Hotels and is the leading car rental and leasing company in India. It is the only vehicle mobility Company in India which offers end-to-end mobility solutions - chauffeur-drive vehicles for short term rentals and long term rentals and vehicles for operating lease and self-drive in India. Since he joined the Company 8 years back, the Company’s revenue has grown over four times, IT solutions have transformed the Company and Avis has become one of the Top 3 operating lease companies in India in the 5 years since the business was launched. He has experience of over 25 years in leading MNCs in India across FMCG and business & financial services like Hindustan Unilever, Thomas Cook and Kuoni. His skills in the areas of sales, brand building, new business development and business re-structuring have helped in the creation and execution of strategies that have delivered high growth and profitability in diverse businesses. For the past couple of years, his passion has been the development and deployment of unique IT solutions for customer management and automation of business processes.
  • 15th Mar 2022
    Why car leasing and subscription-based models are gaining traction among consumers
    Expert Opinion