Mr. Sunil Kumar Patwari is the CEO of Rashmi Rare Earth Limited, an important addition to the 50-year heritage of the Rashmi Group. RREL is an electronic manufacturing company that is focused on revolutionizing the manufacturing of mobile phones and its accessories such as internal circuit boards, chargers, batteries and more in India – using top of the line Japanese technology. Lending support to flagship programs of the Government like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ the firm is looking at generating employment both directly and indirectly for workers in this domain. Rashmi Group is one of the fastest growing business conglomerates in the eastern region of India. With an experience of over 22 years in the steel industry, Sunil has immensely contributed to the growth of the family empire by introducing technological advancements in the production of various kinds of steel. A visionary by design, Sunil personally supervises all operations from steel production at the plant to marketing, exports and other key aspects of the business. Over the course of his enterprising career, Sunil has diversified Rashmi Group’s business portfolio by implementing new strategies that culminated in the inception of Rashmi Rare Earth Limited that enabled the firm to foray into the IT/EMS Industry.