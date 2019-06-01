Sunil Mundra is Principal Consultant at ThoughtWorks and a Consultant in Agile and Lean. He has 25 years of work experience, of which 14 years is in IT. He is passionate about working with organizations for whom IT is a critical enabler for their business, helping them delight their customers and employees through the adoption of Agile and Lean principles. Sunil has expertise in Agile training, coaching for Agile/Lean adoption and transformation, governance, change management, client engagement, and stakeholder management. His expertise also spans all aspects of IT product conceptualization, development, and implementation. His domain area of expertise is in banking and finance. Sunil is also the author of the book ‘Enterprise Agility’, that aims to make you think about organizations as living systems that thrive on fast-paced change.