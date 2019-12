Sunil Munshi is the CEO-India and APAC at Denave. Backed by a dynamic career span of over 24 years, Sunil is the CEO of Denave’s India operations. As a part of the leadership team, Sunil is focused on the year-on-year success in achieving revenue and business growth objectives. He has functional expertise in handling the business operations with key focus on bottom line profitability by ensuring optimal utilization of resources, strategic planning and implementation.