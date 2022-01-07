Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
TechsparksMetaverse SummitFuture of WorkCIO Leaders ForumMSME SummitWomen on a missionMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
menu icon
Storiesdown arrow
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videosdown arrow
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
page logo
Eventsdown arrow
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of India
Moredown arrow
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
globe icon
EnglishHindiTamil
search icon
Login
Sunil Raheja
Sunil Raheja is the Chief Operating Officer, IKS Health. He is responsible for managing IKS Health’s customer operations across India & the US along with leading the charter on building a scalable delivery model focused on driving standardization & automation across the business. He is an accomplished Business Operations & Technology veteran with over 28 years of experience. He possesses extensive expertise in leading large business & technology delivery operations with responsibility for client management, delivery to defined SLAs and managing the P&L responsibility for the business. He brings significant experience in leading and growing mature technology organizations in their growth journey.
  • 7th Jan 2022
    Why we need for patient-centric, provider-led care delivery system
    Expert Opinion