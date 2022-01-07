Sunil Raheja is the Chief Operating Officer, IKS Health. He is responsible for managing IKS Health’s customer operations across India & the US along with leading the charter on building a scalable delivery model focused on driving standardization & automation across the business. He is an accomplished Business Operations & Technology veteran with over 28 years of experience. He possesses extensive expertise in leading large business & technology delivery operations with responsibility for client management, delivery to defined SLAs and managing the P&L responsibility for the business. He brings significant experience in leading and growing mature technology organizations in their growth journey.