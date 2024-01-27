Sunil Shirguppi is a technologist with more than 20 years of global leadership experience at firms such as Goldman Sachs, Ola, LinkedIn, and Electronic Arts (EA). His focus has been on building and managing engineering teams around platform engineering, data analytics, machine learning, business intelligence, and data infrastructure. In his current role as SVP and Country Head, he is responsible for building a world-class engineering team for Greenlight in India. Sunil has an MBA from San Jose State University, California, and a BE in Electronics and Communication from Karnataka University.