Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Sunil Shirguppi

Sunil Shirguppi is a technologist with more than 20 years of global leadership experience at firms such as Goldman Sachs, Ola, LinkedIn, and Electronic Arts (EA). His focus has been on building and managing engineering teams around platform engineering, data analytics, machine learning, business intelligence, and data infrastructure. In his current role as SVP and Country Head, he is responsible for building a world-class engineering team for Greenlight in India. Sunil has an MBA from San Jose State University, California, and a BE in Electronics and Communication from Karnataka University.
  • 27th Jan 2024
    Charting a financially healthy future: The crucial role of fintechs
    Opinion