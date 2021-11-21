Sunil Thamaran is the Vice President and MD of Enphase Energy India, a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter based solar plus storage systems. He is an engineer and business management leader in the semiconductor and energy sector with over 30 years of experience. Sunil began his career as a member of the design and development team at Semiconductor Complex Limited in India. He went on to work for Cypress Semiconductor India as a Design Engineering Director, and spent nearly 19 years with the company. He was in charge of a $100 million semiconductor business P&L., and looked over the marketing, engineering, applications, and systems at Cypress. Sunil then joined SunEdison as MD Asia Pacific, Design & Engineering. He took over the role of VP and MD at Enphase in 2017, and is responsible for setting up and managing the company’s India operations. Under Sunil’s Leadership, The Enphase team has expanded to more than one thousand employees in India. He will be focused on the growth and expansion of Enphase Business in India. While initially a support function, Enphase India has grown to become the center Of Excellence for product development and business management. Sunil has a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut. He has also pursued an executive management program from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sunil has three patents under his name in semiconductor design engineering.