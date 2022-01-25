Sunil Yadav is the CEO of PlayerzPot Media Pvt Ltd. He was elevated to the position from his previous role as the Marketing Director, and he continues to spearhead the company’s vision of being India’s ultimate gaming destination. Sunil’s association with PlayerzPot goes way back, right to its inception in 2015. Having been friends with co-founder Yogesh Doiphode, since their school days, Sunil was the first one he turned to for advice on how to build and grow the start-up, which he founded straight out of college. Sunil graduated with a Bachelors of Engineering (Mechanical) from Mumbai University and has in the past worked with companies like Savair Energy, Bhatia Brothers, and HAL Offshore where he was directly responsible for achieving milestones like the success of an INR 50cr Indian Navaratna Project and steering the sales teams towards a 15% - 23% revenue growth. Since 2015 he has also served as a consultant to PlayerzPot, providing strategic counsel and advice to the co-founders to help them build a strong foundation for the company. In April 2019, he decided to join the company full time, as Marketing Director – to personally take a more active role in scripting the brands success story. Under his able leadership, PlayerzPot successfully introduced Casual Gaming and a plethora of consumer loyalty programs that kept users returning to the platform inspite of no sports events and a tough year like 2020. He has also laid the framework for PlayerzPot getting into Real Money Gaming when the time is right. Sunil is an avid traveller, and loves exploring new places. Given a preference, he would like to be on the move constantly. Apart from travel, sports has been another major interest since his childhood. He is equally good at both Cricket and Kabaddi, which are also his favourite sports. Sunil believes he is a lifelong student, and even in his down time, he likes reading case studies and researching market growth strategies.