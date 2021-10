Sunit Gajbhiye – Chief Business Officer at Financepeer is an alumnus of IIM Indore and VJTI. He is skilled in Business Strategy and Operations, Sales and Marketing, Product Management, Mobile, RPA and Innovation esp in the Smartphones domain having worked with Samsung Electronics for flagship smartphones, Edgeverve in RPA using Computer Vision and AI. Sunit has a patent in the smartphone domain and aims to impact Global Education with a Mobile first strategy.