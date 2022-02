Mr. Sunny Garg, a zealous entrepreneur making his mark from his teenage years in the Indian market, is the Co-Founder and CEO at Crib. Establishing his wave in the industry with the brand, he entered the student accommodation industry in 2017 when he was 19 years old. Creating a rapport with YourShell and taking the market by a swing, Mr. Sunny has been passionate about helping people and strategising the way ahead to make the brand flourish under his supervision.