Sunoor Kaul is the Co-Founder and Director of Origo Commodities, India’s fastest growing agri-technology company. It provides end-to-end supply chain and financing solutions to the agricultural sector, thereby, streamlining commodity procurement, storage and facilitation of trade. In his capacity as the Director of Origo, Sunoor manages the Trade Finance vertical of the business, while also overseeing the technology aspects related to Trade Finance as well. Sunoor, having graduated with a Bachelors in Engineering from India’s finest technical institution IIT Delhi, went on to pursue his MBA in Finance from the prestigious Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan. In a career spanning over 20 years, Sunoor’s experience in the financial and banking sector has propelled him to greater heights. As a young professional, he undertook defining roles in global corporations such as GE Medical System and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, gaining knowledge and experience by working in business and financial nerve centers of the world.