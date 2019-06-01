Supratim Chakraborty is an Associate Partner at Khaitan & Co. He is a part of the corporate and commercial practice and spearheads the data privacy practice of the Firm. Supratim has advised several eminent domestic and foreign clients in relation to information technology laws in India, including laws pertaining to data privacy and cybersecurity. Supratim has spoken on data privacy and data protection (including GDPR) at eminent forums and has authored several articles for reputed publications. He is regularly quoted in leading dailies. Recently, Supratim was selected as co-editor of the American Bar Association’s international laws publication, India Law News, for their data privacy and data protection edition.