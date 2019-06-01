EDITIONS
Supriya Goswami
Supriya has 11 years of experience spread across Consulting, Human Resources and Marketing. In her current role as InMobi Marketing Director for India and SE Asia, she is responsible for managing the InMobi Brand leveraging different channels such as Public Relations, Marketing Communication, Corporate Marketing and Events for India and SE Asia. Supriya has an undergraduate degree from Lady Shriram College for Women, an MBA from Insead and a Masters in Human Resources from Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
Featured

Calling women HR leaders in India — where are you?

by Supriya Goswami
Share on
8th Aug 2016 · 7 min read
Resources

4 tips for women restarters

by Supriya Goswami
Share on
29th Jun 2016 · 5 min read
Resources

Being in the zone: Critical for achieving disruptive, innovative and long term success

by Supriya Goswami
Share on
21st Sep 2015 · 4 min read