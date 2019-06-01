Supriya has 11 years of experience spread across Consulting, Human Resources and Marketing. In her current role as InMobi Marketing Director for India and SE Asia, she is responsible for managing the InMobi Brand leveraging different channels such as Public Relations, Marketing Communication, Corporate Marketing and Events for India and SE Asia. Supriya has an undergraduate degree from Lady Shriram College for Women, an MBA from Insead and a Masters in Human Resources from Tata Institute of Social Sciences.