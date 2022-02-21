Surbhi is a highly driven individual with a passion for engineering, manufacturing tech, and entrepreneurship. Before starting FireVisor, she worked directly in manufacturing line improvement, automation, quality management and new material introduction at Micron, Seagate and the National University of Singapore. She is a result-oriented engineer turned tech founder, with a mission to build better and more robust Industry 4.0 solutions that drive factories of the future. She holds an Engineering Master’s degree from the NUS, and Engineering Bachelor's degree from National Institute of Technology (NIT), India with 1st Class Honors.