Mr. Suresh Anubolu has more than 25 years of industry experience, currently working as SVP & CHRO at Aragen Life Sciences (formerly known as GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd.) He has remarkable understanding of cultures in Product and service companies; HR practices in global and Indian corporates and, business models in IT, ITES and Pharma industries; which makes his experience unique and holistic. During his tenure as Global Head of HR, Aragen Life Sciences has witnessed faster growth in Revenues & PAT; developed its global footprint in USA, Netherlands & Japan; acquired and integrated companies in India & Abroad; incubated innovative Capabilities; created COE structure in HR, reset its vision and values, rolled out unified HR tool for employee lifecycle management, developed Global Job Architecture/ competency framework and integrated these with different HR processes. His contributions ensured that HR is positioned as a Strategic Business and Aragen has also recognized as india’s top best companies to work for in GPTW as well as Ambition box surveys. Prior to joining GVKBIO, Suresh was associated with world top 5 IT software product companies. His immediate earlier association was with CA India Technologies, India as Director, Human Resources, and he played india, Regional & Global roles in rolling out of RPO, HRO, PCMM & and also built M & A and HR analytical back office form India. Suresh earlier worked with companies like Symantec (India) Software Limited, Pune.