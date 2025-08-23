Suresh Kumar Rathod
Suresh Rathod, is President, Colocation, CtrlS Datacenters. He brings over three decades of extensive experience in the technology and enterprise services industry, with a proven track record of driving sustainable growth, operational excellence, and organisational transformation. Throughout his career, he has held pivotal leadership roles where he has consistently demonstrated the ability to navigate complex business environments, lead high-performance teams, and deliver exceptional results.