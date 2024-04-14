Menu
Surjeet Thakur

Surjeet Thakur, the Co-founder and CEO of TrioTree Technologies, stands as a visionary in the field of healthcare IT consultancy and strategy. His passion for healthcare IT began nonchalantly but ardently. His journey is a testament to his determined commitment to revolutionise the healthcare landscape through innovative technology solutions. With a profound understanding of the implications within the industry, he embarked on a mission to bridge the gap between traditional healthcare practices and cutting-edge digital solutions.
  • 14th Apr 2024
    Smart Hospitals Systems: Integrating tech for seamless facility management
    Opinion