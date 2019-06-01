Prof. Surya Mahadevan has 30 years of work experience in FMCG and Telecom sectors which has made him an industry expert on telecom. He currently teaches at T A Pai Management Institute. He played leadership roles managing large brands such as Tata, Reliance, Aircel, Loop, Maltova, Viva and Amul. He has worked across Sales, Marketing, Retail and Customer Service functional areas and in his last assignment before joining TAPMI, he was responsible for Mumbai Circle Telecom operations as Chief Operating Officer at Loop Mobile.