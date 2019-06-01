Sushant handles Product Management of Campaigns, Applications & Loyalty modules for Capillary, helping them in Technology, User Experience, Marketing, Operations and Sales to retail clients such as Pizza Hut, Puma, United Colors of Benetton Nike and a lot more across SEA, US, UK and Middle East. He’s been involved in bringing a structured product development process, making the product feature rich, beautiful and compliant with the global market standards. He's taken up prominent technical and product level roles for three more start-ups (Siminars, Nagarro - Lutron Electronics, & Truknox) prior to joining Capillary. Believes in inspiring & encouraging people to make great products. Enjoys making music with his piano and traveling during his free time. Can be reached on sushant@sukh.us or follow him on twitter @5uku5