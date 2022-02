Sushant is the Founder & CEO of SG Analytics, a global insights company providing data-centric research and contextual analytics services to businesses globally, including F500 companies. As the Founder and CEO of SG Analytics, he drives the vision and values charter along with growth initiatives across the company. He keeps a firm-finger grip on the pulse on the changing market trends - be it technology, analytics, or compliance - to advise clients and leaders at SG Analytics.