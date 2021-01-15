Sushant Puri is the Co-Founder of ANS Commerce, India’s leading full-stack e-commerce enabler. In his present capacity, Sushant heads the technology, product, and marketing departments. An entrepreneur with an exceptional sense of business acumen, Sushant graduated from GGSIPU with a bachelor’s degree in International Management. The seasoned professional’s multi-faceted expertise stems from his prolific career spanning over 12 years. Having commenced his career as a Web Developer, Sushant has held senior leadership roles in various organizations.In 2017, Sushant co-founded ANS Commerce along with Amit Monga, Vibhor Sahare, and Nakul Singh with the vision of driving the frontrunning brand to become the one-stop e-commerce enabler pan India. Extremely tech-savvy, he will be overseeing the automation-driven products that will soon be built at ANS to solve key challenges such as cataloging, warehouse and logistics reporting, performance marketing, and other AI/ML business intelligence tools.